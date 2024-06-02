Real Madrid's historic 15th Champions League victory is sure to have Kylian Mbappe eagerly anticipating his future with the club.

Despite his seven-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the 25-year-old forward has yet to secure a Champions League title.

Witnessing Madrid's commanding performance and winning spirit in their 2-0 triumph over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley will undoubtedly fuel Mbappe's excitement for his imminent move to the Spanish giants.

Although Dortmund defeated Mbappe's PSG in the semifinals, Madrid's ability to clinch the trophy highlights their resilience and winning mentality.

Joining the reigning Spanish and European champions presents Mbappe with an unparalleled opportunity to compete for major titles and prestigious individual accolades in the years ahead.

Mbappe's anticipated move to Real Madrid has been a long time in the making, with previous attempts falling through. This time, however, it appears that the stars have aligned for Mbappe to realize his dream of playing for Madrid.

The France captain announced he would be leaving PSG on May 10 at the end of his contract, and since then Madrid fans have been waiting to celebrate the official announcement, which should arrive early next week, a source close to negotiations has told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Street vendors around the Santiago Bernabeu have been selling Mbappe scarves and shirts for months, with anticipation steadily rising in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe signed a Real Madrid fan's shirt earlier this week while training with France, another nod toward his impending switch.

As a child growing up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, Mbappe had numerous posters of Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, on his walls.

Mbappe's dream move has taken a long time to come to fruition, with Madrid first attempting to lure him in 2017, when he signed for PSG from Monaco.

Even the last few weeks have dragged, with Madrid wanting to announce the deal after the Champions League final, to avoid distractions.

Madrid President Florentino Perez also tried to lure Mbappe to the club in 2021 and 2022, and he will finally get his way.

Conquering the biggest trophy in club football before capturing the game's most prized asset days later is a demonstration of Madrid's power.

I want to play with the best

Questions over exactly how Mbappe will fit in at Madrid can be chewed on by fans at length over the summer.

Both the French forward and Vinicius Junior prefer to play coming in off the left flank, while Mbappe's arrival could also see new Madrid star Jude Bellingham pushed into a deeper role.

However, Madrid's stars are excited to welcome the forward to the club.

"I always want to play with the best players in the world," said Vinicius last week.

"Kylian Mbappe, what a player, who wouldn't want to play with someone as good as him?" remarked Bellingham.

Mbappe is touted to sign a five-year deal with Madrid at a much lower wage than he earned at Qatari-owned PSG but still become the club's highest-paid star, above Bellingham and Vinicius.

The forward may also rake a higher percentage of his image rights earnings than Madrid are accustomed to agreeing with their stars, typically a 50-50 split.

Some believe his presence could unsettle a stable Madrid side that clinched a La Liga and Champions League double for the fifth time in their history.

Others are certain it is a match made in heaven and Mbappe will drive an already dominant Madrid on to further glories both at home and abroad.

Only time will tell, and little of that remains before Mbappe's move is finally made official.