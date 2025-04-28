Kylian Mbappe has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's debut-season goal tally at Real Madrid, scoring his 34th goal of the campaign in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

The France international’s second-half free kick not only sealed his place in history but also saw him outdo Ronaldo’s 33 goals from the 2009-10 season, after his summer move from Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s 33 goals in his debut year were a stepping stone to becoming the club’s all-time top scorer, with 450 goals.

Now, in just 51 appearances, Mbappe’s 34 strikes have eclipsed that tally, pushing him ahead of another club legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored 33 in his first season at the Bernabeu in 2006-07.

The only barrier left for Mbappe to break is Ivan Zamorano’s record of 37 goals in his debut season (1992-93).

With five games remaining in the season, Mbappe could well rewrite the history books and set a new benchmark for debutants at the club.

However, the 26-year-old’s appearance in the Copa del Rey final was far from a given.

After recovering from an ankle injury, Mbappe started the match on the bench, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti opting for caution.

But after coming on for Rodrygo at halftime, Mbappe wasted no time, scoring in the 70th minute with a precise free kick from outside the box, finding the bottom corner to give Los Blancos a crucial lead.

Despite his individual success, questions remain about Mbappe’s integration into the team.

Real Madrid thrived last season without him, and the current campaign has seen key players like Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. struggle to match their previous form. Jude Bellingham, another standout from last season, has also found himself shifted away from his preferred No. 10 role, impacting his performances.

While Mbappe’s achievements have helped Real Madrid secure silverware this season – including the UEFA Super Cup – the club has faltered in both the Champions League and Copa del Rey, falling short of major titles.

Now sitting second in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona, Los Blancos will face the Catalans again in a highly anticipated Clasico on May 11, a match that could serve as a potential title decider.