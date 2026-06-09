Real Madrid has formally urged UEFA to impose unprecedented sanctions on Barcelona, including the possible stripping of historic titles, as the long-running Negreira case intensifies and deepens Spain’s most explosive football rivalry.

The move, confirmed through Spanish media reports, marks a sharp escalation in a dispute that has shadowed Spanish football for years and now reaches the highest levels of European governance.

Legal offensive

The push comes shortly after Florentino Perez secured re-election as Real Madrid president, strengthening his mandate and accelerating the club’s institutional response. Within days of his victory, Madrid submitted a detailed legal dossier to UEFA in Nyon.

Club officials are seeking what they describe as “exemplary punishment,” arguing that the scale of alleged irregularities linked to the Negreira affair justifies sanctions beyond financial penalties or sporting bans.

The 500-page dossier

According to reports from Spanish outlet AS, the submission spans roughly 500 pages and outlines a season-by-season analysis of refereeing decisions Madrid claim were influenced during the period under investigation.

The dossier reportedly argues that competitive outcomes in La Liga over nearly two decades were affected, with Madrid citing specific seasons in which they believe they lost significant points due to officiating bias. Club officials have previously claimed losses of up to 16 to 18 points in a single campaign.

UEFA has not publicly confirmed the contents of the submission.

What the Negreira case involves

The case centers on payments made by Barcelona to companies linked to former Spanish refereeing official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who served as vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee between 1994 and 2018.

Between 2001 and 2018, Barcelona paid several million euros for what the club describes as technical consultancy and refereeing reports. Barcelona maintains that no match-fixing occurred and that the payments were legitimate professional services.

Spanish tax authorities have not established proof of direct bribery or manipulation of individual matches. However, investigations continue in Spain under broader corruption-related statutes, keeping the case open and politically sensitive.

UEFA previously opened its own inquiry but paused active proceedings pending the outcome of Spanish legal processes.

Madrid’s demands and UEFA’s dilemma

Real Madrid is pushing UEFA to go further than any previous disciplinary precedent in European football, including a potential ban from UEFA competitions for Barcelona and the retrospective removal of domestic and European titles from the period in question.

If pursued, such measures would impact some of Barcelona’s most successful years, including multiple La Liga and Champions League triumphs.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has previously described the matter as one of the most serious he has encountered, but the governing body has not indicated whether it has the legal authority to retroactively alter domestic title records.

Rising tension

Relations between the clubs are widely described as at a historic low. Perez has publicly argued that institutional dialogue between the two sides has effectively collapsed, turning a long-standing rivalry into a sustained legal and political confrontation.

Despite this, UEFA has kept its file open and continues to monitor developments as Spanish court proceedings advance.

The legal push coincides with a broader restructuring at Real Madrid following a trophyless campaign.

Former manager Jose Mourinho is set for a return to the Bernabeu, signaling a more aggressive sporting and institutional direction.

On the transfer front, Madrid have also moved to strengthen the squad, with deals involving Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries reported, while midfielder Nico Paz is expected to be reintegrated into the first team setup.

The Negreira case remains unresolved, with no final court ruling on sporting corruption and no precedent for UEFA stripping domestic titles at this scale. Any decision would carry major implications for European football governance and the future of El Clásico’s institutional rivalry.