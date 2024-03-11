Real Madrid dominated Celta Vigo with a 4-0 victory in a Spanish La Liga match on Sunday. Turkish talent Arda Güler scored his debut goal for Real in stoppage time.

Despite missing Jude Bellingham due to suspension, Real Madrid had Vinicius Junior and Güler score for them, thrilling the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd.

Celta Vigo's Vicente Guaita and Carlos Dominguez contributed their goals in the second half, adding to Real's commanding lead.

Güler, who transferred from Fenerbahce to Real Madrid in July, showcased his skills by scoring the final goal in a one-on-one with Celta's goalkeeper.

Real Madrid's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, praised Güler's performance after the match.

"He didn't play very much, three minutes. I was convinced that he could do something, and he produced a move of great talent. He is a great talent, and those of us who watch him every day can see that he's improved a lot in recent times," Ancelotti said.

"He works with more intensity and has shown his quality. He's got a good future here, and nobody here thinks otherwise," he added.

Güler said he was "thrilled" to score his first Real Madrid goal.

"It was fantastic to score in such a stunning atmosphere. I'm thrilled to have scored my first goal; thanks to everyone who has supported me. I hope there will be many more to come, and I will work hard to make it happen," he said.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have 69 points in 28 matches to go seven points clear of this season's surprise package, Girona.

Third-place Barcelona have 61 points to chase Girona.

Both Girona and Barcelona won their matches earlier this weekend, so Real Madrid could not afford to make a mistake during Sunday's home match against Celta, who are near the relegation zone.

The 2023-24 Spanish top-flight division, La Liga, will end in 10 weeks.