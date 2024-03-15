Vinicius Jr. has urged the UEFA to take action against Atletico Madrid fans following accusations of racist chanting before their team's Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

A video shared on social media shows Atletico fans outside the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid allegedly directing racist abuse at the Real Madrid forward.

"I hope you've already thought about their punishment, Champions League, UEFA," Vinicius said on social media platform X on Thursday. "It's a sad reality this happens even at matches I'm not at."

The Real Madrid winger has been the target of racist abuse on a number of occasions, sparking a series of local and international campaigns, including the creation of a special FIFA anti-racism committee.

"If the chants took place within the stadium or its precinct, then the disciplinary body will assess reports from the match," a UEFA spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Brazil will play a friendly match against Spain at the Bernabeu on March 26 as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of the Real Madrid forward.