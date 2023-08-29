German football coach Felix Magath has issued a robust response to the mounting criticism directed toward footballers embracing opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The former (West) Germany player asserted that singling out athletes for criticism was "hypocritical" and that he would not shy away from a Saudi venture if it held a compelling sporting challenge.

Speaking on a web show hosted by the portal ran, Magath left no room for ambiguity.

"The moral lens through which people are scrutinizing athletes' decisions is not in line with reality," he said.

His assertion that athletes are being tasked with achieving what politicians and business magnates could not resonate as a rallying cry against the one-dimensional narrative being spun.

"Business is being conducted where business can be conducted. Footballers are no exception. The Saudi Pro League's allure to footballers shouldn't be misconstrued as a grand mission to reshape the world. Such simplistic thinking underestimates the complexities of global dynamics," he said.

A flurry of high-profile names, led by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema, have recently migrated to the burgeoning Saudi Pro League.

The decision has come under scrutiny from human rights groups that accuse Saudi Arabia of using sports as a smokescreen to mask human rights concerns.

This phenomenon, dubbed "sports washing," has ignited a fiery debate.

Yet, the 70-year-old contended that targeting the athletes is a diversion from the broader tapestry of power plays and geostrategic maneuvering.

"Let us be realistic here. Golfers, American football players – they all gravitate to where financial prospects are brightest. Footballers are no exception, and it's disingenuous to act surprised," he said.

Felix Magath, the architect of SV Hamburg's triumphant 1983 European Cup campaign and a coaching genius who hoisted the Bundesliga trophy with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, remains an emblem of versatility.

His journey has led him to the helm of the Chinese club Shandong Taishan, further cementing his reputation as an intrepid explorer of football's frontiers.

"I embarked on the adventure in China. The setting does not dictate my pursuits – whether it is Western Europe, America, or Asia. If a sporting challenge presents itself, I am intrigued. It is the essence of what fuels my passion," he added.