The Football Association of Malaysia said Wednesday that its executive committee for the 2025-29 term has resigned with immediate effect, as the Asian Football Confederation launches a review of the organization amid a widening document-forgery scandal.

FAM has been under mounting pressure following allegations by world football’s governing body, FIFA, that it submitted falsified documents to clear seven naturalized players for an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam last year.

In September, FIFA handed the players 12-month suspensions and fined FAM 350,000 Swiss francs ($439,257). However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week granted a temporary stay on the bans while the Malaysian body’s appeal is heard.

FAM acting president Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said Wednesday that all members of the association’s executive committee, appointed 11 months ago, decided to resign to protect the organization’s integrity as it seeks to implement reforms and contain further fallout from the scandal.

“This was done to put the interests of football and FAM above all else,” he said.

A small team led by the association’s secretary-general will temporarily manage day-to-day affairs with assistance from the AFC until a new committee is appointed, he said.

The Kuala Lumpur-based governing body will also conduct a review of FAM’s internal management and administrative processes.

“We want to identify the weaknesses and gaps so we can benchmark against a modern and standard association,” said AFC General Secretary Windsor John.

No timeframe has been set for the review, he added.

FIFA has dismissed appeals by FAM and last month overturned the results of three matches involving Malaysia. It also said it would launch a formal probe into FAM’s internal operations and notify authorities in five countries of potential criminal proceedings.

The scandal sparked uproar in Malaysia, with fans and several lawmakers calling for action against FAM and government agencies responsible for granting citizenship to the players.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has promised transparency in domestic probes into the alleged forgery but stressed that FAM should be allowed to defend itself.