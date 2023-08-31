Surrey Police have announced that a man has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to a break-in at the residence of English winger Raheem Sterling.

Emiliano Krosi, 23, of Southend-on-Sea, in southeast England, has been charged with 33 offenses of conspiracy to commit burglary.

One count relates to the burglary of former Manchester City and current Chelsea star Sterling's home, the force said.

The break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead some 25 kilometers south of central London, and was reported to police on Dec. 3 last year during the World Cup in Qatar.

Krosi has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Crown Court on Sept. 21.

Surrey Police said the matter had been sitting on file pending any new information coming to light.

Support for the England international flooded in on social media at the time, including from football pundit Gary Lineker.

Sterling traveled home from Qatar to be with his family after news of the break-in reached him, missing England's 3-0 win over Senegal on Dec. 4.

In a news conference at the time, England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters: "We've got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family.

"That's the most important thing at this time, so we're going to give him that space."