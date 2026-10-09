Manchester City face a potentially hostile reception at Liverpool on Sunday in their first match since being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

City have appealed the findings and maintain their innocence, but their future in the English top flight is under scrutiny after the club was found to have used “sham” sponsorship deals to inflate revenues and reduce costs by more than 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

Manchester United and Tottenham are both desperate for a victory when they clash at Old Trafford, while Arsenal will look to bounce back from a rare defeat when they host Leeds.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) Sports previews the standout fixtures as the Premier League returns to action following a three-week international break.

City face the music

City’s transformation into the dominant force in English football since an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover 18 years ago has cost Liverpool more than most.

The charges against City cover the period from 2009 to 2018, but the foundations they built during that time helped ensure they remained the Premier League’s top dogs for much of Pep Guardiola’s subsequent tenure.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool twice missed out on the title to Guardiola’s side despite amassing more than 90 points.

Those battles to be crowned champions of England over the past decade have turned this fixture into the Premier League’s marquee matchup, and the eyes of the football world will be on Anfield again Sunday.

City have won every game since Enzo Maresca replaced Guardiola, but their title challenge could be derailed by a sanction unless they can overturn the verdict of an independent commission.

Liverpool will seek to capitalize on City’s uncertainty and kick-start their own campaign.

Andoni Iraola remains unbeaten as Liverpool manager, but draws against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Fulham have left the Reds six points off the top spot.

“I think it’s a big game, and I think everyone is expecting to play, to watch, to be part of that game,” Iraola said.

“We know we will have to be at our best, and I also know that the people will be looking to help the team.”

Pressure on Carrick

City’s scandal has diverted attention from a difficult start to the season on the other side of Manchester.

United have taken just five points from what appeared to be an inviting opening five fixtures and now face a difficult run of games.

Just months after being handed the job on a permanent basis, Michael Carrick is the latest United manager facing scrutiny over his ability to turn around the fortunes of the struggling English giants.

After Saturday’s visit from Tottenham, the Red Devils travel to Atletico Madrid, Leeds and Como over a nine-day period. They also face Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa before next month’s international break.

Tottenham spent more than 300 million pounds on new players during the transfer window but have nevertheless spent the past three weeks rooted to the foot of the table after taking just two points from their opening five games.

Arsenal just getting started

Defending champions Arsenal will look to bounce back when Leeds visit the Emirates Stadium in Saturday’s early kickoff.

A perfect start to the campaign for the Gunners ended dramatically with a 3-0 defeat at Brighton in their last outing.

But developments in the City case have reinforced Arsenal’s position as bookmakers’ favorites to retain the title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta extended his contract through 2030 this week and is determined that a first league title in 22 years will mark only the beginning of a golden age for the north London club.

“This is only the beginning of what we can achieve together,” the Spaniard said.