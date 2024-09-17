Manchester City begin their 2024-25 Champions League journey with a thrilling clash against Serie A champions Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

This marks the first meeting between the two sides since the 2023 final, where Rodri's crucial strike secured a 1-0 win in Istanbul, sealing the Citizens' historic treble.

Man City remain the only Premier League team with a flawless record after four matches, but their unbeaten run faced a stern challenge from a disciplined Brentford side on Saturday.

The Etihad crowd was left in shock when Yoane Wissa capitalized on a John Stones error, heading Brentford ahead just 22 seconds in.

Despite several chances for the visitors to extend their lead, Erling Haaland's clinical finishing before halftime proved decisive in City's 2-1 win.

Haaland's first-half double not only flipped the game on its head but also boosted his season tally to nine goals, setting a new Premier League record and bringing his total for City to 99 in just 103 appearances.

Pep Guardiola's side have extended their remarkable unbeaten run at the Etihad to 46 games (W39 D7) and now face a busy week with three home fixtures across three competitions in just seven days.

Following Wednesday's Champions League clash with Inter, City will host Premier League and EFL Cup matches against Arsenal and Watford, respectively.

City will aim for a strong start in the newly expanded Champions League, eager to make a statement against Inter.

They come into the midweek showdown unbeaten in their last 23 Champions League matches, and if they avoid defeat in their first two group games (against Inter and Slovan Bratislava on Oct. 1), they will match Manchester United's record 25-game unbeaten streak in the competition, set between 2007 and 2009.

After back-to-back 3-0 wins over Lecce and Atalanta, Inter Milan's push for a third straight Serie A victory was halted last weekend as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Monza.

The Nerazzurri seemed destined for their first defeat of the season when Dany Mota nodded the hosts ahead in the 81st minute, but Denzel Dumfries salvaged a point with a crucial equalizer just seven minutes later.

Despite the late rescue, head coach Simone Inzaghi expressed disappointment, lamenting his side's missed chances, especially in the first half.

Now, Inter must quickly regroup for a pivotal week ahead, with a Champions League showdown against Manchester City followed by a fierce Serie A derby against AC Milan.

Inter Milan enter Wednesday's clash with just three losses in their last 20 Champions League games (W11 D6), though they have only won the opening match of one of their last nine campaigns in the competition.

Looking for redemption after their 2023 final defeat to Man City, Inter head to the Etihad with a strong track record in England, having secured away victories against four English clubs – Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

They now aim to join an elite company, with Barcelona (seven), Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich (both five) as the only teams to win on the road against at least five different English sides in the Champions League.

Man City continue to manage without attacker Oscar Bobb, who is sidelined with a leg fracture, and defender Nathan Ake, who will be out until mid-October due to a muscle injury.

Pep Guardiola is likely to give star midfielder Rodri his first start of the season, following his 45-minute appearance in the win over Brentford.

Phil Foden is also pushing for a starting spot after being an unused substitute last time out.

While it’s expected that Erling Haaland, who has impressively scored 41 goals in just 39 Champions League matches, will lead the attack, Guardiola’s defensive choices remain uncertain.

He must decide whether to keep Kyle Walker at right-back, shift Rico Lewis from left-back, and recall Josko Gvardiol, while Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, and John Stones vie for starting roles at center-back.

For Inter Milan, the only injury concern is versatile winger Tajon Buchanan, who is sidelined with a fractured tibia suffered during the Copa America with Canada this summer.

Head coach Simone Inzaghi is likely to reinstate several key players, including defender Alessandro Bastoni and midfielders Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella. Barella, who recently underwent sinus surgery, was an unused substitute in the last match.

Marcus Thuram, with four goals and two assists in four Serie A games, is set to continue his strong form up front alongside captain Lautaro Martinez, who is still searching for his first goal of the season after three appearances.