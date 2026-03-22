Manchester City capitalized on Kepa Arrizabalaga's costly error to claim the League Cup, with Nico O'Reilly’s brace securing a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Kepa’s troubled League Cup history resurfaced as he let Rayan Cherki’s cross slip through his hands, gifting O'Reilly a simple finish to put City ahead in the second half.

O'Reilly doubled the lead four minutes later, clinching City’s ninth League Cup and giving Pep Guardiola a record fifth triumph in the competition.

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly celebrates scoring their first goal with Bernardo Silva during the English League Cup final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, London, U.K., March 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta took a gamble by starting Kepa over first-choice David Raya, but it backfired. The Spaniard’s tournament reputation is fraught: in Chelsea’s 2019 final, he refused a last-minute substitution before a shootout and failed to stop any penalties, and he missed a crucial spot kick in the 2022 final loss to Liverpool.

Arsenal’s failure to win their first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup was a painful blow, ending their bid for an unprecedented quadruple. They paid the price for Arteta’s overly conservative tactics, but the season is far from over for the north London club. They remain in control of their bid for a first English title since 2004 while also facing Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinals and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarterfinals.

After failing to win silverware last season and falling behind Arsenal in this season’s Premier League title race, this was a vital success for City, coming just days after their Champions League last-16 exit against Real Madrid.

Guardiola has yet to confirm whether he will remain at City next season amid speculation this could be his final campaign in Manchester.

But the Spaniard’s frenzied celebration of his 15th major trophy at City suggested his passion is undimmed.

Now Guardiola can focus on using City’s first win over Arsenal since 2023 as a springboard to close the nine-point gap on the Premier League leaders.

City power surge

James Trafford started in goal for City instead of regular first-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma and quickly repaid Guardiola’s faith with a sensational triple save. Kai Havertz was presented with a golden opportunity by Martin Zubimendi’s deft pass.

Trafford spread himself to block the German’s close-range shot before using his chest and then his outstretched foot to deny Bukayo Saka twice on the rebound.

Arsenal stifled City with well-drilled pressing but showed little creativity after that initial burst. Even the Gunners’ trademark dominance at set pieces was absent, and City fans chanted “boring, boring Arsenal” after Piero Hincapie nodded over from Saka’s corner.

City were transformed in the second half, tormenting Arsenal with a spell of unrelenting pressure. City were furious when Kepa escaped with a booking after racing out of his area in a misjudged attempt to stop Jeremy Doku reaching Matheus Nunes’ long pass.

But Kepa’s habit of costly mistakes resurfaced, and the Spaniard’s blunder gifted City the lead on the hour. The build-up was vintage City: Rodri’s lofted pass picked out Bernardo Silva, who fed Cherki for a cross that should have been a routine catch for Kepa. Instead, he let the ball squirm through his grasp, and O'Reilly pounced to head home from close range.

Shell-shocked Arsenal completely lost composure after Kepa’s error, and City delivered the knockout blow four minutes later. Nunes was the catalyst with a perfectly weighted cross to the far post, where O'Reilly steamed past Saka to bury a clinical header past Kepa.

Guardiola’s joy was uncontained as he punched the air and sprinted down the touchline. Booked for his extravagant celebration, he again could not contain himself when the final whistle signaled the end of City’s trophy drought.