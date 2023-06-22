Manchester City's captain, Ilkay Gündoğan, appears poised to embark on a new chapter in his career, as he is reportedly set to join the ranks of Barcelona.

The Turkish German midfielder, whose contract with City expires this summer, seems unlikely to renew his terms with the treble-winning club.

While City had extended a one-year contract offer to the 32-year-old midfield maestro, with the option of an additional 12 months, it seems that Barcelona have presented a more enticing package and a more appetizing project.

The Catalan giants are understood to have put forward a three-year deal, coupled with a more financially rewarding agreement.

As such, Gündoğan's departure from City is now considered a likely outcome, and the club has expressed their support, bidding farewell to their esteemed captain.

Coinciding with this development, Manchester City have also reportedly secured a significant signing of their own. The club is said to have reached a 30 million euro ($32.97 million) agreement with Chelsea for the acquisition of Croatian midfield talent, Mateo Kovacic. The initial transfer fee is set at 25 million pounds ($32 million), with an additional 5 million pounds potentially payable in add-ons.

Kovacic, who made his move to Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, finds himself in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The versatile and experienced Kovacic is seen as a valuable addition to Manchester City's squad, partially compensating for the departure of Gündoğan.

With his impressive record, which includes four Champions League triumphs (one with Chelsea and three with Real Madrid) and a previous stint with Inter Milan, Kovacic's presence is expected to bolster City's midfield options.

Ilkay Gündoğan's departure marks the end of a successful era at Manchester City.

The influential midfielder, hailing from his earlier days at Borussia Dortmund, has enjoyed a glorious seven-year tenure at City, accumulating an impressive array of accolades.

Five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and a Champions League triumph adorn his illustrious career at the Etihad Stadium.

In the recently concluded season, Gündoğan was instrumental in City's treble-winning campaign, securing three trophies and etching his name in the annals of English football history.

While Manchester City had expressed a desire to retain Gündoğan's services, they were not prepared to match Barcelona's lucrative offer, ultimately leading to a pragmatic decision on the club's part.