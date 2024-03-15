Reigning champions Manchester City are set to clash with record holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, while Barcelona prepare for a showdown against Paris Saint-Germain, following the highly anticipated draw conducted at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

With Real Madrid boasting 14 championship titles, the stage is set for a thrilling rematch after their defeat by Manchester City in last year's semifinals.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, eager for their first Champions League triumph, will test their mettle against the now-in-form Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid will face off against Borussia Dortmund, paving the way for all three Spanish teams to vie for a spot in the semifinals.

This may also be Kylian Mbappe's last chance to win the title with PSG, as the French forward is set to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season.

PSG reached the final in 2020, where they lost to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal returned to the quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years and will play against Bayern Munich, giving the German club's star striker, Harry Kane – who has scored 36 goals this season – another chance at his former north London rivals.

Kane has played against Arsenal 19 times in all competitions and scored 14 goals.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is the joint-top scorer in the Champions League this season alongside Antoine Griezmann, Erling Haaland, and Mbappe, with six goals.

Six-time champions Bayern have been Arsenal's biggest nemesis in the competition, with the German side triumphing in all four knockout ties between the two sides.

The last time they met, Bayern beat Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16 in 2017. Bayern have won each of the last three meetings 5-1.

However, Bayern will not have their fans in the away end due to a UEFA ban after their supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-1 win at Lazio earlier this month.

The path to the semifinals was also set, with City and Premier League leaders Arsenal on a collision course if they advance.

The quarterfinal draw was the last in the current format, with UEFA adopting an all-new format from the 2024-25 season onward.

The Champions League final will be held on June 1 at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

QUARTERFINALS

Quarterfinal 1: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

Quarterfinal 2: Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Quarterfinal 3: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Quarterfinal 4: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona

SEMIFINALS

Semifinal 1: Winner of Quarterfinal 2 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4

Semifinal 2: Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 3

*Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home

SCHEDULE

Quarterfinal first legs: April 9-10

Quarterfinal second legs: April 16-17

Semifinal first legs: April 30-May 1

Semifinal second legs: May 7-8

FINAL

Wembley Stadium: June 1