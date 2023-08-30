Manchester United's goal machine, Erling Haaland, on Tuesday, scribed his name in gold letters as he was crowned the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year.

Giants like Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, who shared the same dressing room, could only stand in awe.

The illustrious list of contenders included Arsenal's gem Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane, now plying his trade at Bayern Munich.

Haaland's ascent to the pinnacle was carved out of sheer genius and insatiable hunger.

His exploits from the previous season read like an epic saga – 52 goals in 53 encounters across all competitions.

With him as the star striker, City emerged as conquerors, lifting the triple crown of the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League.

This Norwegian dynamo transcended mere statistics; he embodied a symphony of passion and prowess that echoed from stadiums to living rooms.

Unsurprisingly, Haaland's mantlepiece welcomed two more glittering trophies – the Premier League's Player of the Season and the Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year in May.

The spotlight also danced upon the young shoulders of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the first time, his meteoric rise had been scripted with dedication and flair.

Saka's name had graced nominations for the fourth season in a row, each season a stepping stone in his journey of excellence.

In women's football, Aston Villa's Rachel Daly claimed the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year accolade.

With 22 goals, she conquered the Women's Super League.

Chelsea's Lauren James was granted the honor of the Young Player of the Year.