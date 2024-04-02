Manchester City English midfielder Jack Grealish, often a target of heckling since joining the Premier League champions, sees the jeers from opposition supporters as a form of flattery.

Grealish, who won the treble with Manchester City last season, faced boos at stadiums like Stamford Bridge and Elland Road. The 26-year-old, acquired from Aston Villa for around 100 million pounds ($125 million) in 2021, has been recovering from injury but aims to contribute to City's quest for another treble this season.

"I always wonder, 'why do they boo me?' and my mum always asks me about it as well," Grealish told the club's online magazine.

"At every single away ground I go to now, I get booed and I'm not entirely sure why it is – I just have to try and take it as a positive or a compliment.

"Now is where the biggest games are coming ... and this where everyone looks at you and everyone has to perform. Hopefully, I can be there for the lads, the manager and for our fans and try and be successful in these last two months."

City are third in the Premier League standings. They face fourth-placed Aston Villa on Wednesday and play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals on April 9.