Manchester City's Phil Foden was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday, following a stellar season in which he helped his team secure an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The 24-year-old England midfielder scored 27 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions, playing a pivotal role as Pep Guardiola's side also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup and finished as FA Cup runners-up.

“Winning this award is something very special, and I am very proud and grateful for it,” Foden said. “To be recognized in this way by your peers means everything, and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I would also like to give a special thanks to Pep, the City coaches, and all my teammates for helping me get better every day.”

Foden beat competition from City's Erling Haaland, who won the award last year, and Rodri, as well as Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

“I’d also like to congratulate (teammates) Kyle (Walker), Rodrigo, and Erling on being voted into the PFA Team of the Year. It’s great to see their amazing quality recognized in this way,” he added.

Chelsea winger Palmer, 22, was named Young Player of the Year after scoring 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in his first season with the London club after leaving City.

City's Khadija Shaw was named Women's Player of the Year, with Grace Clinton picking up the Young Player of the Year honor after excelling on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester United.