Manchester City's reign over the Premier League has reached an impressive four years, but uncertainty looms as the new season approaches.

Pep Guardiola has made City the dominant force in English football, securing six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons.

However, Guardiola is now in the final year of his contract, and the City manager has not committed to extending his tenure at the Etihad Stadium for the long term.

"Nine years today in the same club is an eternity," Guardiola said during preseason. "I want to be sure it's the right decision. Not just for me, but for the club and the players."

Another cloud hangs over City's title defense with the long-awaited hearing into 115 Premier League charges for alleged breaches of financial rules expected before the end of the year.

City have vehemently denied any wrongdoing, with some allegations dating back to 2009.

If found guilty, they could face severe sanctions.

Everton and Nottingham Forest received points deductions last season for breaches of profit and sustainability rules, with Leicester set to face similar consequences this season.

The need to meet these regulations and a summer of European Championship and Copa America action have contributed to an unusually slow start to the transfer window from Premier League clubs.

City have added only Brazilian winger Savinho and appear weaker due to the impending sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal the rising force?

Arsenal are seen as the best-placed challengers to City’s crown after finishing second in each of the past two seasons. The 89 points amassed by Mikel Arteta's squad last season is only surpassed by the "Invincibles," who won Arsenal's last Premier League title in 2003-04.

Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori is Arsenal’s only major signing this offseason, strengthening what was the league's best defense last season. Arteta’s squad, one of the youngest in the league, includes stars like William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who have yet to reach their peak.

"I see Arsenal playing at the same level as last season," Guardiola said. "They are on fire. Every year it looks like they are more and more difficult."

Liverpool came close to challenging City and Arsenal for much of last season before a dip in form derailed their campaign. Arne Slot, replacing the charismatic Jurgen Klopp, has the daunting task of leading the team after Klopp’s successful tenure, which included a Premier League and Champions League title.

Slot has begun well, with resounding friendly victories over Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla. "We both like the fans to come into the stadium and see a team that plays with a lot of energy and good football," Slot said of his style compared to Klopp’s.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag survived an internal review following the team’s worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth. Ten Hag retained his position largely due to a shock FA Cup final win against City. Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has supported Ten Hag, with the signings of Leny Yoro – who will miss the first three months of the season due to injury – and Joshua Zirkzee, and a potential swoop for Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

United face stiff competition to return to the Champions League. Chelsea, under new management with Enzo Maresca replacing Mauricio Pochettino, inherit a chaotic situation with over 50 players on the roster after another free-spending window.

Newcastle and Tottenham will look to improve after missing out on the top four last season, while Aston Villa have strengthened ahead of their first Champions League campaign since 1982-83.

At the other end of the table, Ipswich, Leicester, and Southampton aim to avoid the fate of last season’s promoted sides, who all failed to stay up. Ipswich, returning to the top flight for the first time in 22 years, face a challenging opener at home against Liverpool.