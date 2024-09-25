Manchester City’s midfield maestro Rodri is set to miss a significant chunk of the season due to a knee injury, casting a shadow over the team's Premier League title aspirations.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday that the exact severity of Rodri’s condition is still unknown, but initial fears suggest it could be an ACL injury, potentially sidelining the 28-year-old Spaniard for an extended period.

Rodri limped off in the first half during City’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, a match where he had already been pivotal in establishing early control.

Following the team's League Cup victory over Watford, Guardiola expressed his concern, saying, “We still don’t have the definitive diagnosis, but he will be out for a long time, a while.”

He added that more information from medical staff was expected soon, including details about any necessary surgery.

Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has been indispensable for City, appearing in 174 Premier League matches and losing only 19 times, with 129 victories to his name.

His absence, however, dramatically impacts City’s chances, as evidenced by their record without him.

The team has lost seven of the 21 league matches he missed – a staggering 33% loss rate – compared to a mere 10.9% when he’s on the pitch.

Last season, City suffered three defeats in the first half without Rodri but turned their fortunes around upon his return.

Statistically, Rodri excels in winning back possession and completing passes in the opposition’s half, highlighting his dual threat as both a defensive stalwart and a playmaker.

His ability to regain the ball and transition quickly has solidified City’s dominance in England and helped Spain reclaim glory in Europe.

In fact, since his arrival, only once has a City or Spain team featuring Rodri lost in the last 18 months – against Manchester United in last season’s FA Cup final.

Guardiola’s anxiety was palpable when Rodri left the field during the clash with Arsenal after a seemingly innocuous collision with Thomas Partey.

The hosts were leading 1-0 at the time, but shortly after Rodri’s exit, Arsenal equalized. City ultimately salvaged a point only thanks to a late equalizer from John Stones.

Mateo Kovacic is poised to fill Rodri's role as a like-for-like replacement, but if the worst-case scenario regarding Rodri's injury is confirmed, City’s quest for a fifth consecutive Premier League title will face a steep uphill battle.