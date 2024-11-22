Manchester City’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has admitted he would consider an offer from Real Madrid, calling them "the best team in history."

Speaking on a popular Spanish sports talk show Thursday evening, Rodri was asked how he would respond if Madrid made an approach.

"When Real Madrid, the best club in history, with the most titles and all it represents, comes calling, it’s obviously an honor, and you have to pay attention," Rodri said, before quickly affirming his happiness at City.

Spanish stars outside Real Madrid and Barcelona often face questions from local media about potentially joining one of the country’s football giants, with their responses inevitably making headlines.

The 28-year-old Rodri is under contract with City through June 2027. The midfielder is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured ACL and a damaged meniscus after injuring his right knee in September.

A month later, Rodri became the first Spanish man in more than six decades to lift the Ballon d’Or, while fellow Spaniard Aitana Bonmatí picked up her second straight award as the top women’s player.

Real Madrid refused to attend the gala, reportedly due to Rodri beating forward Vinícius Júnior for the award. Rodri said he didn’t take the club’s absence personally.

"It’s a decision that a person or a club has their reasons to make, and I don’t want to give it more importance," he told Cadena Ser.

Rodri also expressed his satisfaction playing in England and at City, where he has helped coach Pep Guardiola secure a Champions League title and four Premier League crowns since joining the club in 2019 after stints with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in Spain.

His Ballon d’Or victory came after Rodri helped Spain win the European Championship this summer. He said the award highlights the importance of the "invisible" contributions made by defensive midfielders.

"The influence of the central midfielder is often only valued when it is missing. It’s almost an invisible side of soccer," he said. "I believe that this Ballon d’Or helps shine a light on its value."

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the Ballon d’Or for much of the past two decades. Attacking midfielder Luka Modric won it in 2018, and the last non-attacking player to win was Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.