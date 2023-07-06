With the famed No. 7 plastered on his back, Mason Mount has officially become Manchester United's first signing of the offseason.

After completing his 55 million pound ($69 million) transfer from Chelsea, the 24-year-old midfielder expressed his burning desire to follow in the footsteps of the iconic stars who once graced the same jersey.

"I am fueled by immense ambition; I am fully aware of the incredible sensation that comes with winning major trophies and the tremendous effort required to achieve it," declared Mount. "I will pour every ounce of my being into reliving those moments at Manchester United."

The No. 7 shirt holds immense historical significance, having been worn by Manchester United legends such as the 1960s icon George Best, the '80s and '90s superhero Bryan Robson, and the enigmatic Eric Cantona, whose arrival ignited the club's nearly two decades of English football dominance from the '90s into the 2000s.

Furthermore, global icons like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, who transcend the sport, have also graced the No. 7 shirt while achieving remarkable success on the football field.

Undoubtedly, the weight of history rests on the shoulders of Mason Mount, but Manchester United believe that the talented midfielder is more than capable of embracing the challenge.

With a Champions League victory under his belt from his time at Chelsea in 2021, and having established himself as a regular in the England national team, Mount has already proven his mettle.

John Murtough, the football director of Manchester United, spoke highly of the newly acquired talent: "Mason is an incredibly astute player with a multitude of exceptional technical qualities that will significantly enhance our squad. We have long admired his talents, and we are thrilled that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career at the historic Old Trafford."

The No. 7 shirt has remained unoccupied since Cristiano Ronaldo's second tenure at the club ended acrimoniously last November.

Ronaldo's contract was terminated following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he openly criticized the ownership and manager Erik ten Hag. By handing the No. 7 shirt to Mason Mount, Ten Hag signifies the significant role he envisions for the midfielder in the club's quest to reclaim the pinnacle of English football after a decade-long wait for the league title.

Murtough further emphasized the significance of Mount's style of play and attributes, perfectly aligning with the team's vision: "His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all firmly believe that he will continue to improve under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff. Mason is already a world-class player, but his presence on the field also elevates the performance of those around him, thanks to his exceptional game intelligence and tactical awareness."

The No. 7 shirt has both propelled players to greatness and burdened them with colossal expectations, especially since Ronaldo's departure to Real Madrid in 2009. Players such as Antonio Valencia, Angel di Maria, Memphis Depay, and Alexis Sanchez have all struggled to live up to the immense pressure associated with donning the iconic jersey.

Erik ten Hag's interest in Mason Mount reportedly dates back to his time as the coach of Ajax when he closely monitored the young Chelsea prospect during his loan spell at Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands.

Now, Ten Hag has successfully secured the player he had long admired, as Mount bids farewell to an 18-year tenure at Chelsea and joins a resurgent Manchester United, which has shown remarkable improvement under Ten Hag's leadership in just one year.

United's return to the Champions League and their triumph in the English League Cup during Ten Hag's debut season at Old Trafford highlight the club's upward trajectory. Mason Mount expressed his enthusiasm for the future, stating: "It's evident to everyone that the club has taken significant strides forward under Erik ten Hag. After meeting with the manager and discussing his plans, I couldn't be more excited about the upcoming seasons and the hard work that lies ahead. My ambition knows no bounds – I am well aware of the indescribable feeling that accompanies winning major trophies and the dedication required to achieve it. I am wholeheartedly committed to reliving those triumphs at Manchester United."

Mount has signed a five-year deal with the option to extend for another 12 months. United will owe an additional 5 million ($6.3 million) contingent upon the fulfillment of specific targets related to appearances and success.

Beginning his journey with Chelsea at the tender age of 6, Mason Mount gradually rose through the ranks to become a beloved figure among the fans.

His contributions played a pivotal role in securing prestigious titles such as the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup. He was twice honored as the club's Player of the Year, amassing an impressive tally of 195 appearances and 33 goals.

"It's never easy to leave the club that nurtured your growth, but Manchester United presents an exhilarating new challenge for the next chapter of my career," Mount expressed, acknowledging the mixed emotions associated with his departure in an emotional video message to Chelsea fans. "Having competed against them, I have witnessed firsthand the strength of the squad I am now joining. I am eagerly looking forward to being part of this collective's relentless pursuit of major trophies."

While the iconic No. 7 shirt has found its new bearer in Mason Mount, Erik ten Hag remains on the hunt for a suitable replacement for Ronaldo.

The manager seeks a world-class center forward to spearhead United's campaign for Premier League glory and to make a mark in the Champions League.

While Harry Kane of Tottenham has been frequently linked to the club, securing his services may prove challenging due to his current team's determination to retain their star player.