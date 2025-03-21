Juventus' rising star Kenan Yıldız is fast becoming one of Europe's hottest transfer targets, with Premier League powerhouse Manchester United reportedly making him a top priority for the summer window.

The 19-year-old Turkish international, handed Juve’s iconic No. 10 jersey this season, has been a standout performer in Serie A.

His six goals and four assists across 41 appearances have made him one of the club’s key attacking weapons. But with Juventus' Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, speculation about his future is intensifying.

According to TeamTalk, United have already initiated talks with Juventus and Yıldız’s representatives, with reports suggesting the English club is preparing a blockbuster 90 million euros ($98 million) offer.

If the deal materializes, it would shatter the record for the most expensive Turkish transfer, eclipsing Arda Turan’s 41 million euros move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

Juventus, while keen to keep their rising star, may be forced to cash in if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The club is reportedly open to negotiations should they miss out on Europe’s elite competition.

With his market value currently estimated at 45 million euros, Yıldız’s price tag could skyrocket if more clubs join the race.

For now, United appear determined to land their next big star, but Juventus won't let him go without a fight.