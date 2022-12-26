Manchester United's star center back and captain, Harry Maguire, is set to make his much-anticipated return to the Red Devils' squad for Tuesday's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, after being sidelined due to illness for the previous fixture, the club announced on Monday.

The England international missed the United's comprehensive 2-0 victory over Burnley last week, which sealed their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

"We had some problems with illness like Harry Maguire, but he was back on the training pitch (on Friday) so I'm happy with that," manager Erik ten Hag told the club media.

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez and France's Raphael Varane, both having appeared in the World Cup final, are still missing in action, unable to return to their respective teams.

Ten Hag said the rest of the United players who played in Qatar were in good spirits.

"(They had) massive impressions there, but now they are back, and you feel their energy. They are looking forward to the restart (of the Premier League)," he said.

"Rapha Varane and Licha Martinez, they are not there but we hope on their comeback (soon)," he added.

United are fifth in the standings on 26 points after 14 matches, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played a game more.