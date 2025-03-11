Manchester United are setting their sights on reshaping football’s skyline with plans to build a 100,000-seat stadium – one that would overshadow Wembley as the U.K.’s largest and redefine the matchday experience.

The Premier League giants unveiled the ambitious project Tuesday, confirming the new arena will rise next to Old Trafford.

This strategy ensures United can continue playing at their historic home during construction, avoiding a disruptive relocation.

New era for Old Trafford

“Our stadium has served us brilliantly for 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best in world sport,” the club said. “By building next to Old Trafford, we preserve its essence while delivering a state-of-the-art venue that revolutionizes the fan experience.”

United have yet to disclose costs or timelines, but the announcement signals a major leap in their modernization plans.

Ratcliffe’s grand vision

The stadium project is a flagship priority for British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired a 25% stake in United last year for $1.3 billion.

A lifelong United fan, Ratcliffe has vowed to restore the club’s dominance on and off the pitch.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey toward delivering the world’s greatest football stadium,” he said.

While United explored redeveloping Old Trafford, they ultimately deemed a fresh build the best option. The new stadium is part of a broader 7.3 billion pound ($9.4 billion) regeneration of the Old Trafford area, a project already backed by the U.K. government.

Renowned British architect Norman Foster has been tapped to design the arena, reinforcing United’s intent to create a globally recognized landmark.

Chasing global supremacy

Currently, Wembley holds the U.K.’s top spot with 90,000 seats, while Twickenham, England’s rugby fortress, accommodates 82,500. Old Trafford, at just over 74,000, has fallen behind modern venues like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which hosts Premier League and NFL games alike.

United’s chief executive Omar Berrada underscored the club’s ambitions: “Our long-term objective is to have the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium.”

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who led United to 13 Premier League titles, threw his weight behind the plans.

“We must be brave and seize this opportunity to build a new home, fit for the future, where new history can be made,” Ferguson said.

The announcement comes amid turbulent times for United. Fans remain at odds with the Glazer family’s ownership following cost-cutting measures, ticket price hikes, and the club’s on-field struggles.

Once a dominant force in English and European football, United have not won the Premier League since 2013. Ratcliffe’s investment was seen as a turning point, yet his first year overseeing football operations has been rocky.

Last season marked United’s worst-ever Premier League campaign.

This term, they are languishing in the bottom half of the table, staring down another forgettable year.