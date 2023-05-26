Manchester United clinched a spot in the next year's Champions League tournament after Erik ten Hag's men triumphed in a resounding 4-1 victory against an inefficient Chelsea.

The Dutchman has led the Red Devils to Carabao Cup glory and next month's FA Cup final during a promising first season that looked certain to end in a top-four finish until a recent wobble.

But Ten Hag has righted the ship and United secured a return to European football's top table with a game to spare as Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored against toothless Chelsea.

This was a club-record 16th defeat in a 38-match Premier League season for Frank Lampard's Blues, who saw a bad early Mykhailo Mudryk miss punished by a sixth-minute Casemiro header.

Further, Chelsea's chances went begging across the evening, including the miss by Conor Gallagher in first-half stoppage time, followed by Martial scoring.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty and substitute Marcus Rashford's goal – his 30th of the season in all competitions – wrapped up a victory that was only dampened by Antony's exit on a stretcher and a late Joao Felix consolation.