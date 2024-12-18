Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hinted at embracing a new challenge during an interview with football writer Henry Winter on Tuesday, amid ongoing speculation about his future with the Premier League club.

Despite United’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, Rashford and teammate Alejandro Garnacho were notably absent from the squad. New manager Ruben Amorim attributed the decision to maintaining high standards within the team.

The move sparked rumors of United potentially parting ways with the 27-year-old England international, who has been with the club since age 7. Addressing the speculation while visiting his former school to distribute Christmas presents, Rashford shared his thoughts.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford told Winter when asked if he was staying or leaving United.

“When I leave, it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’ You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad, I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past, and I don’t want to be that person.

“When I leave, I’ll make a statement, and it will be from me.”

Rashford has scored three goals since Amorim took over last month but was substituted in the 56th minute of last week’s 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen, with supporters booing the striker as he left the pitch.

The player has yet to rediscover the form that saw him score 30 goals across all competitions during the 2022-23 season, but he remains optimistic about his future.

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now,” Rashford said.

“I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League, and that’s taught me a lot. It’s helped me grow as a player and as a person.

“So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day. Sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen.”