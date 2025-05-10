Manchester City were stunned by relegated Southampton in a goalless draw on Saturday, stalling their push for a Champions League spot while Brentford and Brighton kept their European hopes alive.

Pep Guardiola's side were expected to cruise to victory on the south coast, leveling with second-place Arsenal on 67 points. However, despite dominating possession and the return of Erling Haaland, they failed to break the deadlock.

The point lifts Southampton to 12 for the season, ensuring they avoid the ignominious title of being the joint-worst team in Premier League history. They are now one point clear of Derby's tally of 11 from the 2007-08 campaign.

Despite the draw, third-place City remain well-placed to finish in the top five, which would secure qualification for the Champions League next season. With two games to play, they are four points clear of sixth-place Nottingham Forest, though their rivals all have a game in hand.

City's title defense came off the rails in November and December during a season that Guardiola has admitted has been the toughest of his 16-year managerial career.

The away side dominated possession at St. Mary's Stadium and had 26 shots but managed just five on target during a frustrating afternoon. Saints had picked up just two points out of a possible 33 in their previous 11 games and were given little chance of getting anything from the match.

Brentford beat already relegated Ipswich 1-0 for their fourth straight win, climbing to eighth in the table, which may be enough for European football next season. Kevin Schade headed home from Bryan Mbeumo's corner in the 18th minute for his 11th Premier League goal of the season.

Brighton, also chasing European football, beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux and are behind Brentford only on goal difference. Danny Welbeck scored a first-half penalty, and Brajan Gruda added a second in the 85th minute to secure the three points.

Everton went into their match on a poor run of form following a sharp uptick when David Moyes returned to manage the club, but they have long since reached safety in the top flight. Raul Jimenez put mid-table Fulham ahead at Craven Cottage, but Vitalii Mykolenko leveled on the stroke of halftime. Two second-half goals in three minutes from Michael Keane and Beto made it 3-1.

Aston Villa travel to Bournemouth in the Saturday evening kick-off, still dreaming of securing a Champions League spot for next season.

Fourth-place Newcastle host Chelsea, a place below them, on Sunday, with Forest in action against relegated Leicester. Champions Liverpool play Arsenal, who are not yet certain of finishing in the top five despite being the closest challengers to Arne Slot's men this season.