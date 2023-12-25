Manchester City, the English Premier League juggernauts, have left an indelible mark on the sport in 2023, securing a trifecta of trophies that sent waves across arenas.

Under Pep Guardiola, the 2022-23 season saw Manchester City not only clinch the Premier League and FA Cup but also conquer the UEFA Champions League, completing a remarkable "treble."

Undeterred in the new season, Guardiola's squad added more silverware to their burgeoning collection, lifting the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Closing out 2023 with an astonishing five trophies, Manchester City stands as the first English team to achieve such a feat in a calendar year, and on the European stage, they join an elite group as the sixth team to accomplish this historic milestone.

Record-breaking streak

Manchester City's exceptional performance transcended all competitions, claiming their first trophy of the year in the highly contested Premier League title race.

With a commanding victory declared on May 20, the team secured their fifth championship in the last six seasons, elevating their total tally to an impressive nine titles.

In a feat that mirrors the greats like Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, Guardiola's squad became the fifth team in history to lift the league trophy three times in a row.

As the celebrations for the Premier League triumph continued, Manchester City secured their second victory in the FA Cup, defeating Manchester United 2-1 in a thrilling Manchester derby on June 3.

Ilkay Gündoğan's goals led the team to their seventh FA Cup, setting the stage for the UEFA Champions League final.

UCL redemption

Overcoming past disappointments, Manchester City shattered their European jinx in 2023.

After losing in the 2020-21 final to Chelsea, the team achieved an undefeated triumph in the previous season.

Toppling opponents in the G Group, including Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and Copenhagen, the Cityzens navigated through challenging knockout rounds, defeating Leipzig, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

In the final on June 10 in Istanbul, they emerged victorious against Inter with a 1-0 win, finally adding the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy to their cabinet.

Historical 24-year echo "Treble"

Securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League in the same season, Manchester City joined an exclusive club, becoming the second English club after Manchester United in the 1998-99 season to achieve this unprecedented triple.

In addition, they became the eighth club in Europe, following Celtic, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter and Bayern Munich, to clinch the national league, national cup and international cup in a single season.

Crowning achievements

Concluding the 2022-23 season with three trophies, Guardiola's squad wasted no time in adding two more to their cabinet.

Triumphing over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 16 with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory, they secured their maiden title in this competition.

In a grand finale on Dec. 22, Manchester City dismantled Fluminense 4-0 to become FIFA Club World Cup champions in their inaugural participation, capping off their stellar 2023 with a fifth trophy.

This unprecedented success not only establishes Manchester City as the first English team to achieve such a feat but also positions them as the sixth club in Europe to etch their name in football history with five trophies in a single year.