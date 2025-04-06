A lifeless Manchester derby saw Manchester United and Manchester City battle to a goalless draw on Sunday, a result that dimmed City’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot next season.

Pep Guardiola’s City remain in fifth place with 52 points, one behind Chelsea, while United are languishing in 13th on 38 points. Both teams, struggling through tough seasons, failed to create clear-cut chances, particularly in a forgettable first half at Old Trafford, bathed in sunlight.

The match did come to life after the break. City’s Omar Marmoush fired a thunderous shot from 25 yards, forcing United keeper Andre Onana into a stunning save. United’s best opportunity came midway through the second half when Joshua Zirkzee’s half-volley was met with a sharp two-handed save from City keeper Ederson.

United managed their first clean sheet at Old Trafford since Dec. 1, when they thrashed Everton 4-0.

Despite the subdued atmosphere, the game was far less eventful than their previous encounter in December, when United stunned the champions 2-1 at the Etihad, courtesy of late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

This time, there were no late fireworks.

City squandered an early chance after the break when Marmoush sent Phil Foden through on goal, but United’s Noussair Mazraoui made a crucial tackle.

United players appealed for a penalty when Ruben Dias tripped and fell on the ball in the box, but both the referee and VAR disagreed.

Foden woes

The second half hinted at a few potential goals, but City’s attack fizzled. Foden, enduring a frustrating season, failed to make an impact and continued his 13-game goal drought, having scored just 10 times in 40 appearances this campaign.

Despite his struggles, Guardiola came to his defense. “When the team is not playing well, it looks like everyone is underperforming. But I see the passion and smile on Foden every day in training. He will come back,” said Guardiola.

The day wasn’t without controversy. After the match, Guardiola criticized United fans for chanting offensive slurs about Foden’s mother during the game. “It’s a lack of class, but it’s not Manchester United, it’s the people,” Guardiola said. “They should be ashamed.”

Manchester United fans hold a sheet written "GLAZERS OUT" in protest against the club's ownership after the English Premier League match against Manchester City, Manchester, U.K., April 6, 2025. (EPA Photo)

In protest, a group of United supporters staged a sit-in after the final whistle, holding banners that read: “RIP fan culture, 1878-2025” and “Glazers Out,” calling for the departure of the club’s owners.