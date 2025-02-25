Manchester United will eliminate an additional 150-200 jobs as part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at returning to profitability after five years of losses, the Premier League club announced Monday.

This move follows the removal of 250 jobs last year, the club confirmed.

Since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 25% stake in the club last year and took charge of football operations, Manchester United has focused on cost-cutting and restructuring to improve its on-field performance.

In September, the 20-time English champions reported a fifth consecutive annual loss after failing to qualify for the highly lucrative UEFA Champions League.

"We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue," CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

The restructuring plan includes ending free lunches for staff in the Old Trafford canteen to save more than 1 million pounds ($1.26 million) a year, a source close to the club told Reuters.

Some staff will move from Old Trafford to the new training facility at Carrington, near Manchester, and all of the club's leadership will be based in Manchester, the source said.

Executive bonuses will be paid at a reduced rate this year and will transition to a revised scheme based more firmly on the club's football and financial performance, the source added.

The club's charitable donations will be focused on the Manchester United Foundation and Manchester United Disabled Supporters' Association, the source said, adding that the club is in talks with MUF about the level of its contribution.

The club will stop donations to other charitable causes, the source also said.

The foundation, which provides educational and community outreach programs aimed at young people, raised 608,000 pounds from season ticket holders and online donations in 2023-24, according to its website.

"At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile, and financially sustainable football club," Berrada said.

Manchester United finished eighth in the league last season. The team currently sits in 15th place in the Premier League.

Last week, Manchester United admitted challenges after reporting an adjusted net loss of 6.2 million pounds ($7.83 million) in the second quarter.

The shares, which have lost about 16% so far this year, were up 0.5% on Monday.

Ratcliffe's purchase of a $1.25 billion stake a year ago was met with excitement by fans, but that enthusiasm has waned over the past 12 months after a poor showing on the field.