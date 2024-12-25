Manchester United finds itself tackling an unusual off-field challenge, as Old Trafford battles a rodent infestation that has cast a shadow over the stadium’s hygiene standards.

During a recent inspection by hygiene officials, evidence of rodent activity, including droppings, was uncovered in several areas of the stadium.

This discovery led to Old Trafford’s food hygiene rating plummeting from a respectable four stars to a worrying two stars out of a possible five.

The club has launched an aggressive response to tackle the infestation, partnering with pest control experts and local authorities to implement comprehensive measures.

According to internal sources, United aims to restore their hygiene rating to the maximum five stars as swiftly as possible.

The Daily Mail reported that signs of rodent activity were found in ground-level corporate suites and a kiosk serving food to fans.

These findings prompted immediate instructions for remedial actions to improve hygiene practices throughout the stadium.

Persistent problem

The infestation is not entirely new to Old Trafford.

The stadium’s location, nestled between a canal and a railway line, has historically posed challenges.

Back in 2015, reports surfaced of pest control teams working to manage rodent issues in the North and South stands, with some sightings even in staff offices.

The problem tends to worsen during colder months when rodents seek warmth and shelter, and the sheer scale of operations at Old Trafford exacerbates the issue.

With approximately 74,000 fans attending each home game, the stadium generates substantial waste, which can attract pests if not meticulously managed.

Regular monitoring and long-term goals

Pest control teams are now visiting Old Trafford four to five times a week, conducting rigorous inspections and treatments to mitigate the infestation.

A Manchester United spokesperson emphasized the club’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and food safety: “Manchester United is implementing a comprehensive pest control system throughout Old Trafford. Multiple weekly inspections are carried out in all food service areas to ensure strict hygiene and cleanliness standards where food is stored, prepared, and served. If any such issues arise, they are addressed promptly and appropriately.”