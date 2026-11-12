Manchester United dismissed manager Michael Carrick on Thursday after a dismal start to the season, with last weekend's 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa adding to mounting pressure on the former midfielder.

United have managed just three wins in 15 matches across all competitions under Carrick, including only one Premier League victory. The poor run has left them 18th in the standings with eight points from 10 games, just one point clear of the bottom.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," United said in a statement on its website.

Carrick's position had come under increasing scrutiny following a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. Despite supporters chanting his name, the players were booed off the pitch at the final whistle, with the result further highlighting growing frustration surrounding the club's struggles.

Carrick had dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench against Bournemouth and did not bring him on, even as United desperately sought inspiration in midfield. However, the struggling club gave the manager another chance to turn its season around.

Although he restored the playmaker to the starting lineup against Chelsea following clear-the-air talks and spoke of the team's determination to put things right, little changed as United were comprehensively outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

A 3-2 comeback victory over Roma in the Champions League briefly eased the pressure on Carrick, but United's familiar defensive frailties were exposed again in the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, despite two stoppage-time goals salvaging a point.

Carrick's tenure

Carrick was appointed on an interim basis following Ruben Amorim's dismissal in January before being handed a contract through 2028 after overseeing a turnaround in the team's fortunes.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks dejected after the Premier League match against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, U.K., Sept. 6, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

United won 11 of their first 16 matches under Carrick, including victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, to climb to third in the Premier League and secure qualification for the Champions League.

The 45-year-old, however, was unable to carry that momentum into the new season, with United recording victories only against newly promoted Ipswich Town and Champions League debutants Sabah FK before embarking on a nine-match winless run.

The club praised Carrick for his professionalism during his managerial tenure and said it was working to appoint a permanent successor as soon as possible.

He ultimately became another managerial casualty at Old Trafford, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Amorim.

What's next?

Carrick is likely to be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. men's national team coach, who has agreed to take over the vacant position, according to reports in British media.

The former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is among the Premier League's most highly regarded coaches.

United have not won the English league title since claiming their 20th championship in 2013, when Alex Ferguson left the club following a trophy-laden 27-year tenure as manager.

A daunting trip to Anfield to face rivals Liverpool awaits United after the international break.

Pochettino is expected to remain in charge of the U.S. team for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal matches, leaving the Argentine with little time to prepare for his first game in one of English football's most demanding jobs.