Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to 85 million euros ($99 million) to sign striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, according to multiple reports in England on Thursday.

United will pay an initial 76.5 million euros for the talented 22-year-old with a further 8.5 million euros due in add-ons, the BBC, Athletic and Sky Sports reported.

Sesko has been the subject of a tug of war as the Red Devils and Newcastle both attempted to bolster their attacks ahead of the new season.

Newcastle could be seeking to replace wantaway star Alexander Isak, a target for Liverpool. They made the first move this summer and reacted to seeing an initial bid rebuffed by making an improved approach worth a reported 82.5 million euros plus 2.5 million euros in add-ons.

However, Sesko has been wooed by the enduring stature of the 20-time English champions despite a lack of European football in the coming season.

The Slovenia international has reportedly been granted permission to travel to Manchester to undergo a medical and complete the move.

If confirmed, his arrival would complete an overhaul of the Red Devils' blunt attack.

Only four other teams scored fewer than United's 44 goals in 38 Premier League games last season as the English giants endured their worst campaign for 51 years, finishing 15th in the table.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were signed earlier in the window, taking United's total spend on forwards in recent months to over 200 million pounds (nearly $268.5 million).

Cunha joined from Wolves for 62.5 million pounds, while Mbeumo left Brentford for an initial 65 million pounds fee that could rise by a further 6 million pounds should certain add-on clauses related to the team and player be achieved.

Sesko had also previously been linked with Arsenal after impressing during his two-year spell in Germany, where he scored 39 times in 87 appearances for Leipzig, including 21 last season.

Standing 1.95 meters (6ft 4ins) tall, Sesko's towering physique, electric pace and eye for goal have earned comparisons with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Like Haaland, he also made his name at RB Salzburg before moving to Germany in 2023.

United are banking on Sesko realizing his abundant potential to fire them back into contention at the top of the Premier League table.

Between them, Sesko, Cunha and Mbeumo combined for 58 goals last season.

The massive outlay on their arrivals needs to bear fruit quickly with United under pressure to meet financial sustainability rules, especially without the revenue of European football this season.

Sesko's impending arrival raises fresh questions over the future of fellow frontman Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored just 14 goals in 62 Premier League appearances since joining from Atalanta in 2023.

The striker, who, like the Slovenian, is 22, has rarely justified his lofty fee and has been linked with an exit, but the Denmark international recently stressed that he wants to stay at Old Trafford.