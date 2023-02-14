Despite financial hardships, Manisaspor took commendable action by organizing an aid campaign in response to the earthquake and not only delivered two trucks of relief materials directly to those affected but have now started preparing to open the Tarık Almış Facilities, with a capacity of 50 beds for quake victims.

Manisaspor, once a competitor in Turkish football that has regrettably regressed from its Süper Lig standing to the Manisa Super Amateur League due to financial difficulties, are now opening their Tarık Almış Facilities to earthquake survivors in 10 provinces that were tragically affected by the two devastating Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes.

Manisaspor management, taking proactive steps to make sure the facility is prepared to accommodate earthquake victims and have written to the Manisa Governor's Office to formally request permission to house them in the Tarık Almış Facilities for the duration of one year.

A luxurious breakfast hall, a grand dining hall, a playroom for children, an interactive activity room where they can spend quality time together and sprawling park areas for both children and citizens in the garden of the facilities have been prepared to ensure that earthquake victims can stay in complete comfort.

Manisaspor's Tarık Almış Facilities bedrooms are ready to host earthquake victims, Manisa, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (IHA Photo)

As the works were being conducted, entrances and exits were strategically organized so that athletes of respective clubs would have their own entry and exit points, allowing the citizens occupying the premises to remain undisturbed.

In addition, coaches, club doctors and psychologists are available to provide psychological and physical support and address all manner of health issues for the victims.

Manisaspor President Ümit Atlı, Manisaspor Technical Director Alper Dirik, Manisaspor General Coordinator Ali Berber and goalkeeper trainer Deniz Evyapan said in a statement they are waiting for the day when they will host earthquake victims as a club.

Manisaspor's Tarık Almış Facilities dining area is ready to host earthquake victims, Manisa, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Ümit Atlı said: "We ardently wish that the Almighty bestow mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake which shook the provinces of Kahramanmaraş and the surrounding areas. Our hearts go out to all those who were left behind in the tragedy, and we pray for a swift recovery of our injured. Our beloved nation is in a state of turmoil and we, at Manisaspor, are determined to be of assistance. With the support of our board of directors and our coaches, we plan to open our Manisaspor Tarık Almış Facilities as a refuge for our citizens who have been left without a home. Our coaches have developed a comprehensive project and we are eager to provide the necessary support and comfort to our homeless citizens."

In addition, Berber said: "We are committed to helping you tackle any health challenges with our club doctor and coaches. Our team is fully prepared to make the necessary determinations with those who reach out to us while working together with a shared purpose. We are pleased to say that we will take this on without any in-kind or monetary requests. Manisaspor stands ready to take this on without hesitation."