An Argentina shirt donned by Diego Maradona has been auctioned for 55,000 euros ($59,500) this weekend to help a Naples' charity assist the city's needy hit by the coronavirus pandemic and harsh lockdown measures in Italy.

"I am moved as I tell you that after 33 years I will part ways with this shirt," said Ciro Ferrara, who made his debut with Italy against Maradona and received it after a friendly in June 1987.

The two played together at Napoli, lifting the Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

The former defender has created the Fondazione Cannavaro Ferrara, with the retired brothers Fabio and Paolo Cannavaro, who were born, like him, in Naples.

"We have won another game, Ciro Ferrara," Maradona wrote on Facebook. "Possibly the most important. We won it together as we always did ... I am honored to have contributed to help our people buy basic goods in this unprecedented moment."

Ferrara said the auction totaled 85,000 euros from the sale of memorabilia by 26 footballers besides Maradona. Donations will go to people who have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.