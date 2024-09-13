The trial of eight healthcare workers facing "homicide by negligence" charges in connection with the death of Diego Maradona has been postponed from October to March, Argentine media reported Thursday.

A court in San Isidro, near Buenos Aires, granted a second postponement at the request of three defendants. The trial, initially set for June 4, was previously rescheduled to October 1 before this latest delay.

The proceedings will now begin on March 11, according to the Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

The soccer legend, who led Argentina to its second World Cup title in 1986, died at age 60 in November 2020 from heart failure after undergoing brain surgery days earlier.

Among those charged in the death of the former Boca Juniors and Napoli star are his neurosurgeon, psychologist, psychiatrist, and nurses, who could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years.