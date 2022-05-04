The shirt Diego Maradona wore when he scored two most iconic goals in football history at the 1986 World Cup against England, including the infamous "Hand of God" goal, was auctioned for $9.3 million, a record for any item of sports memorabilia, Sotheby's said Wednesday.

Seven bidders vied for the garment in an auction that began April 20 and ended Wednesday morning, Sotheby's said.

The blue No. 10 shirt was owned since the end of the controversial World Cup encounter by opposing midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped his jersey with Maradona after England lost 2-1.

The quarterfinal showdown, one of the most memorable in World Cup history, held particular significance for Argentina as it was played only four years after they lost the Falklands war.

The match became etched in football folklore for Maradona's two goals – one notorious and one sublime – in Mexico City's seething Aztec Stadium.

The first came shortly after halftime when Hodge, on the edge of the England penalty area, intercepted a pass and flicked the ball back toward goal.

Maradona, running into the box, rose with England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net.

England was incensed and complained to officials who, believing Maradona had headed the ball, allowed the goal to stand.

Maradona then stirred the controversy afterward by saying the goal had been scored "a little with the head of Maradona, a little with the hand of God."

Four minutes later, Maradona struck again and this time there was no doubt.

Receiving the ball and turning inside his own half, Maradona left five English defenders in his wake before gliding past Shilton and slotting home for a strike that was voted "Goal of the Century" in a 2002 FIFA poll.

Argentina eventually won the final to lift the World Cup for the second time in eight years and Maradona, already a superstar, became worshipped in his home country.

After his death from a heart attack in 2020, Argentina held three days of national mourning.