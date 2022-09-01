Former Italy forward Mario Balotelli ended his Süper Lig career at Adana Demirspor following a move to Swiss club Sion on Wednesday.

This will be the well-traveled striker's ninth club in five different countries over the past decade.

"Sion has the huge honor of announcing the arrival of Mario Balotelli in its ranks,” the club said, adding the 32-year-old player signed a two-year contract after leaving Adana Demirspor.

Balotelli had one of his most productive years in Türkiye last season, scoring 18 league goals to help his newly promoted club to a mid-table finish.

A nomadic career has taken Balotelli from Inter Milan to Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia and Monza before Adana Demirspor, where he was coached by former Milan forward Vincenzo Montella.

Sion under its long-time owner Christian Constantin has made more than 20 coaching hires in the past decade, including former Italy internationals Gennaro Gattuso, Fabio Grosso and Claudio Gentile.

The current coach is another Italian, Paolo Tramezzani, who is in his third spell at the Swiss Super League club.

Sion is sixth in the 10-team league after six rounds and hosts Basel on Saturday.

Balotelli, 32, has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Italy but won his last cap in September 2018. He played at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup.