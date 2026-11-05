An under-20 match in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state descended into unprecedented chaos, forcing the referee to issue a record 53 red cards following a mass brawl involving players and team officials.

The extraordinary scenes unfolded Sunday during the first leg of the state championship semifinal between Uberlandia and Mamore.

According to referee Fernando Patrick Drosghic Modesto’s official match report, the trouble erupted early in the second half after several Uberlandia officials stormed the field in protest against the dismissal of one of their players.

The ensuing confrontation brought the match to a halt for 40 minutes before play eventually resumed. Mamore went on to extend its lead, scoring in the ninth minute of stoppage time to take a 3-1 advantage.

According to Brazilian media reports, Mamore player Davi taunted Uberlandia players during the goal celebrations, sparking a massive brawl that resulted in a flurry of red cards.

A total of 43 players and eight members of the coaching staff were sent off, while two Uberlandia board members were also dismissed, bringing the tally to 53.

"In the 54th minute of the second half, a generalized brawl broke out, making it impossible to show the red cards and to carry out the match-closing protocol," Drosghic Modesto wrote in his report.

"Therefore, owing to all the turmoil and the lack of security, I declared the match ended."

Drosghic Modesto added that a police report had been filed over threats made against the referee and that Mamore's team had vandalized its dressing room after the match.

The previous Guinness World Record for the most red cards shown in a match was 36, set in February 2011 during a fifth-division game in Argentina between Atletico Claypole and Victoriano Arenas.

On Wednesday, Uberlandia announced it would forfeit the second leg of the semifinal in a "gesture of fair play," as Mamore did not have enough eligible players to field a team.

The forfeit sent Mamore through to the tournament final.

"The club has also not remained silent: the appropriate disciplinary measures regarding those involved have already been taken internally, because athletic development is, above all, a matter of personal development," Uberlandia added.