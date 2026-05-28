Crystal Palace captured the first European trophy in the club’s history as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half strike sealed a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday’s Conference League final, giving manager Oliver Glasner a fitting sendoff.

Palace had originally qualified for the Europa League after an impressive domestic campaign but were moved into the third-tier Conference League because of UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules before the tournament began.

Instead of treating the demotion as a setback, Palace embraced the challenge and turned an unexpected route into a remarkable European run that ended with the club’s greatest night on the continental stage.

The breakthrough came six minutes into the second half when Adam Wharton’s effort from outside the box was pushed away by Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, and Mateta reacted quickest to fire home the rebound from close range.

Rayo nearly responded moments later when Yeremy Pino struck both posts with a free kick, while Mateta forced another sharp save from Batalla as Palace pushed for a second goal they ultimately did not need to secure only the second major trophy in the club’s 120-year history.

Palace became the third English side in four years to lift the trophy after West Ham United and Chelsea.

Wednesday’s triumph ensured Glasner left Palace on a high after announcing his departure from Selhurst Park in January following the club’s FA Cup and Community Shield wins in 2025.

French forward Mateta set the tone from the outset, harrying defenders, winning long balls and leaving Rayo Vallecano’s back line chasing shadows.

Palace pressed high early, with Chadi Riad, Jaydee Canvot and Maxence Lacroix forming a disciplined three-man defense that dealt comfortably with Rayo’s direct approach. The Spanish side struggled to build from the back and were often reduced to hurried clearances.

Rayo gradually found some rhythm down the left through Pep Chavarría, and Unai López flashed a shot narrowly wide from the edge of the box in the 39th minute.

Palace, however, should have gone ahead before the break when Wharton picked out Tyrick Mitchell, whose close-range header drifted wide.

The first half ended without a shot on target, but Palace returned with greater urgency and broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart.

Wharton unleashed a powerful effort from distance that Batalla could only parry into danger, and Mateta reacted quickest to convert from close range.

Rayo pressed for an equaliser, with Jorge de Frutos going close in the 68th minute, but Palace held firm after dropping deeper, turning Leipzig, for one night, into a home away from home.

“It was a tight, highly competitive match in which one situation decided it,” Glasner told Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus.

“The key were our midfielders, Wharton and Kamada were just fantastic. We had them switching sides at a moment in the game and that created a lot of space for Wharton, who drove the ball spectacularly.

“In one of those plays he created the chance that ended up with our goal and in a final those plays can decide a title. I’m glad that it went our way.”

For Rayo Vallecano, it was a heartbreaking night as they were also bidding for their first European trophy.

Their fans refused to leave the stands and stayed for over 30 minutes after the final whistle, singing in support of their tearful players.

“We need to reflect on what we’ve achieved this season. It’s been incredible,” an emotional Isi Palazón said.

“They were a very good team and we have to show them respect. They didn’t do much, but they were clinical with the ball. We have to accept the defeat.”