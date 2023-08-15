As the Women's World Cup nears its apex, the stage is set for a titanic showdown that promises to rewrite the football chronicles.

Co-host Australia's coach, Tony Gustavsson, stands resolute in his belief that a potent blend of unshakable self-assurance and the roar of fan support will be the secret ingredients propelling the Matildas to victory against the English Lionesses.

Gustavsson acknowledged that on paper, England's ranking of fourth in the world and their star-studded roster might cast them as the favorites.

The names of their players are written in the glittering lights of top leagues around the globe.

"If you look at rankings they're favorites, if you look at where their players play in top clubs in top leagues all over the world," Gustavsson said on Tuesday.

"If you look at all that and the resources financially, obviously they are massive favorites going into the game. But if you add the belief we have, and the one thing we have that they don't – and that is the support from the fans, that itself is going to be massive tomorrow," she said.

The heartstrings of a nation, the Matildas' exploits have ignited a fervor that courses through the veins of Australia.

Their dramatic victory over France, sealed with nerve-racking penalty kicks in the quarterfinals, became the most-watched televised sports event since the legendary Cathy Freeman's stride at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

So potent is this groundswell of support that even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is toying with the notion of declaring a public holiday should the Matildas triumph.

"We shoulder this not as pressure, but as an honor, for our journey is punctuated by the belief coursing through veins, the unwavering unity that propels us forward. The tides of support become a fervent tide of energy, not a burden," Gustavsson said.

The stakes are not solely limited to silverware and glory as the backdrop of an age-old sporting rivalry adds another layer of electricity to the atmosphere.

The Matildas, perched at 10th in the rankings, have already smashed their personal ceiling at this World Cup.

But England, reigning European champions, harbor dreams of soaring even higher than their third-place finish in 2015.

Australia enter the fray holding a triumph – a 2-0 conquest on English soil in a riveting April friendly, shattering the Lionesses' 30-match invincibility.

Sam Kerr, now returning from the shadow of injury, Gustavsson faces a strategic quandary.

When the luminous star from Chelsea graced the pitch against France, the impact was akin to lightning in a storm.

Gustavsson marveled at her resilience, the inner flame that drove her beyond expectations. "Sam conquered time itself, surging through minutes that surpassed hope. Her will, both mental and physical, kindled a flame that scorched the field. She emerges from the shadows now, ready to paint her magic on the canvas of destiny."

With Kerr back in the fold, a familiar foe is laid bare – goalkeeper Mary Earps, who has felt the sting of Kerr's brilliance.

A goal in that monumental 2-0 friendly triumph echoed in the FA Cup final, a pulsating reminder of Kerr's prowess against England's custodian.