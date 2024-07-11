Galatasaray's star striker Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara have officially ended their tumultuous relationship.

Wanda Nara, known for her outspoken nature, made a striking announcement confirming their split, marking the end of a saga that has been tainted by rumors and endless chaos.

Argentinian forward Icardi's roller-coaster relationship with Wanda Nara, which began controversially in 2014 when Nara was still married to Maxi Lopez, has been a subject of intense scrutiny and speculation.

The couple, who share two children, has experienced numerous public breakups and reconciliations.

Recently, Wanda Nara made headlines by unfollowing Icardi on social media, a move that sent shockwaves through their fan base.

In contrast, Icardi continues to follow Nara, hinting at lingering sentiments.

According to reports from Ciudad Magazine, Nara has filed for divorce, a decision reportedly in the making for some time.

Breaking her silence, Wanda Nara confirmed the split on America TV, stating, "For personal and health reasons, I tried once more, but it didn’t work. Let everyone talk. I've saved my silence for the last."

Argentinian journalist Laura Ubfal echoed these sentiments, revealing that Nara's lawyer, Ana Rosenfeld, confirmed the decision was long deliberated.

In a heartfelt message, Nara reflected on their journey: "I know how hard endings are and what they cost. There are things on TV and the internet that aren't true, but I accept it as part of the bad and who I am."

She continued, "I decided to end it, but Mauro and I will still be a family. It wasn’t a mistake to try more when there was love. I regret nothing; these years were the best of my life, but now I must be alone. There is no villain or third party; our relationship was always stronger than it seemed from the outside. My priority has always been my children, and now more than ever. Thank you for your respect."