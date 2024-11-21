Kylian Mbappe’s struggles as a center-forward have reignited debates in France and at Real Madrid.

Despite being one of the world’s top players, the French star is grappling with a dip in form, raising questions about whether playing as a No. 9 suits his style.

French coach Didier Deschamps has subtly addressed this during interviews, expressing confidence in Mbappe’s ability to bounce back but acknowledging the challenges.

"He’s been less effective in 2024, but I see no reason why he won’t return to his best. Playing as a center-forward might not be ideal for him, but he has the quality to adapt," Deschamps said, referencing his performances under Luis Enrique and Carlo Ancelotti.

Mbappe’s scoring efficiency has declined in the past year, coinciding with his move to Real Madrid and his new role as a central striker.

Critics, including Karim Benzema, have weighed in.

Benzema bluntly stated, "Mbappe is not a natural No. 9. Every time he plays there, he struggles. But on the left, where Vinicius now thrives, there’s no room for him."

Real Madrid’s tactical setup forces Mbappe to fill the void left by Benzema and Joselu, with coach Carlo Ancelotti emphasizing his role as the focal point of the attack.

"He’s played more as a center-forward and will continue to do so. I need him to position himself well and be ready to score," Ancelotti said.

Despite his early-season brilliance – five goals and an assist in four La Liga games – Mbappe’s form has cooled.

Since recovering from a minor injury in late September, he has netted only once in seven matches.

The situation mirrors his experience with the French national team.

Without Olivier Giroud’s hold-up play, Mbappe has been tasked with leading the line.

Deschamps, however, remains optimistic, saying, "He’s versatile and can play across the front line, but we must find balance to let him flourish."

Mbappe’s discomfort in the No. 9 role isn’t new.

In 2022, he publicly criticized his position at PSG, comparing it unfavorably to his freedom with France when Giroud anchored the attack.

"I’m asked to play as a pivot at PSG, but with France, I have more freedom," he said at the time.

Mbappe’s adaptability will be tested in upcoming matches against Leganes and Liverpool.

With Real Madrid lacking another natural striker and Deschamps relying on him as a central figure, he may have no choice but to embrace the No. 9 role.