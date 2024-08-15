Even without Kylian Mbappe's highly anticipated transfer to Real Madrid this summer, the team would still be heavily favored to retain the La Liga title.

Now, with the addition of the French superstar alongside Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Madrid looks poised to maintain its dominance in Spanish football, leaving Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in its wake.

Mbappe made his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday, starting strong by scoring and lifting the UEFA Super Cup in a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

The big question for coach Carlo Ancelotti is how to fit Mbappe into his plans. However, if any coach can manage to keep his stars happy, it is the Italian, known for his exceptional man-management skills.

England international Bellingham may drop back into the midfield role he occupied at Borussia Dortmund after being a key part of the attack for Madrid last season, particularly in the first half of the campaign.

Brahim Diaz, Arda Güler, and others will also be looking to make an impact when given the chance, with Ancelotti showing last season he was willing to rotate in La Liga.

"This problem has ruined my holidays," joked Ancelotti on Tuesday about his selection dilemma.

"The problem doesn’t exist, because we have many games. Last year, those who played less still contributed significantly to the team."

Mbappe, 25, has been Madrid’s dream signing for years but finally completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract ended.

With over 80,000 fans attending his presentation in July, Madrid supporters have already forgiven his previous decisions not to join and are eagerly awaiting their first sight of him at the revamped Bernabeu.

Madrid starts its title defense at Real Mallorca on Sunday before its first home match against Real Valladolid on August 25.

Replacing Kroos

One negative for Los Blancos is the departure of Toni Kroos from midfield.

The German retired from football after Euro 2024, having spent a decade orchestrating Madrid’s midfield.

Talented Turkish teenager Guler could see more minutes in that position, while Eduardo Camavinga will also hope for increased game time after recovering from a knee ligament sprain.

However, if Bellingham drops out of the attack to accommodate Mbappe, as he did against Atalanta, he could become Madrid’s leader in the center of the pitch.

The midfielder might form an athletic trio with Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, offering both steel and poise behind the dynamism ahead of them.

While Los Blancos are consolidating their position of power, aiming for a third title in four years and a record-extending 37th, their traditional rivals Barcelona and Atletico are scrambling to rebuild in different ways.

The Catalans sacked coach Xavi and replaced him with Hansi Flick in May, while Atletico has made various sales and signings this summer.

Diego Simeone’s side has brought in Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand, and Alexander Sorloth after a disappointing fourth-place finish last season, and it may take the Rojiblancos some time to gel.

Barcelona’s hopes are pinned on 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, and despite his heroics for Spain in their Euro 2024 triumph, keeping pace with Mbappe and Co. is a tall order.

Catalan minnows Girona finished third last season and were Madrid’s closest challengers for much of the season but are rebuilding after losing Artem Dovbyk and Savinho in the summer market.

This means Basque sides Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao see an opportunity to break back into the top four, while Villarreal, Valencia and Real Betis have their own European aspirations.