Kylian Mbappe delivered another stellar performance, scoring a sensational goal to lead Real Madrid to a 4-2 triumph over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The win capped a rollercoaster year for the French superstar, who recently described December as a personal "rock bottom."

Mbappe’s redemption arc

Just 10 minutes into the match, Mbappe unleashed a curling right-footed shot into the top corner, marking his fourth goal in as many games for Madrid across all competitions.

With six goals in his last eight matches, Mbappe is finally hitting his stride after a challenging start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reflecting on his journey, Mbappe admitted his lowest point came on Dec. 4, when he missed a crucial penalty in a 2-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao. "I know I have a lot more to give," he said. "That moment made me realize I need to give my all for this jersey and play with personality."

Now, the 25-year-old feels settled with his new teammates. "The adjustment period is over," Mbappe explained. "I feel very comfortable in the team, and we’re playing much better together."

Dominant display at Bernabeu

Madrid’s attack fired on all cylinders. Federico Valverde doubled the lead in the 20th minute, and Rodrygo made it 3-0 in the 34th.

Sevilla responded with Isaac Romero’s quick strike in the 35th, but Brahim Diaz restored Madrid’s two-goal cushion early in the second half. Dodi Lukebakio added a late goal for Sevilla in the 85th, but it was too little, too late.

Madrid’s victory keeps them just one point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who pulled off a dramatic 2-1 win over Barcelona on Saturday with Alexander Sorloth’s stoppage-time heroics.

Third-place Barcelona sits two points behind Madrid but has played one more game.

Navas' farewell

Sunday’s match also marked an emotional farewell for Sevilla and Spain icon Jesus Navas.

The 39-year-old defender, who is retiring at the end of the year, received a heartfelt tribute at the Bernabeu. Players from both teams formed a guard of honor as Navas entered the pitch, and Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić presented him with a signed jersey. Fans offered a standing ovation to the World Cup and European Championship winner.

"What happened today was spectacular," said a tearful Navas. "I had never experienced anything like this on a rival field. It was overwhelming." Navas leaves behind a legacy that includes four Europa League titles with Sevilla, as well as major honors with Spain and Manchester City.

Looking ahead

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his team’s performance, calling it "a well-played game with many scoring chances."

Madrid now gear up for a Jan. 3 clash against Valencia, a match postponed due to October’s deadly floods.

Valencia, stuck in second-to-last place, managed a dramatic 2-2 draw with Alaves thanks to Dani Gomez’s stoppage-time equalizer but continues to face unrest among its fanbase.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Villarreal cruised past Leganes 5-2, with Thierno Barry netting a hat trick.

Las Palmas edged Espanyol 1-0, while Real Betis settled for a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.