A Kylian Mbappe-inspired Real Madrid ended leaders Barcelona's unbeaten La Liga run Sunday when the Frenchman scored twice to lead Jose Mourinho’s side to a 2-1 Clasico win.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring before halftime and then scored late to hand Barcelona its first domestic defeat of the season after Raphinha equalized for the champions.

Real Madrid remain third, just a point behind Atletico Madrid and three away from Hansi Flick's Barcelona, which had won its first nine games before a difficult week.

The Catalans suffered a second straight defeat after losing Tuesday to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Mourinho was pleased with his team's performance in his first Clasico since returning to Madrid.

"My team had an extraordinary game, very organized, with good concentration and the courage to play out from the back against a team that presses heavily," Mourinho told reporters.

"We had chances for a second goal ... obviously Barcelona had a strong reaction but we were calm and organized and at 1-1 we never lost our composure."

Barcelona had won six of seven previous Clasicos since Flick arrived but was subdued against Mourinho's side.

"We lacked freshness," Flick said of his team's performance.

"It's the first defeat in La Liga; we won nine in a row. This is what we have to see."

"Defeats are a part of the game. We have to analyze, we have to make things better. Now it's important that we react," he added.

Los Blancos, without suspended winger Vinicius Junior, won their fifth straight game in all competitions and are finding their footing under veteran Portuguese coach Mourinho.

After two trophyless seasons, Madrid returned to Mourinho to try to stop Barcelona's dominance and this result gives them hope that they are on the right track.

The opening minutes of the game were cagey, with few opportunities.

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi twice reacted well to shut down Mbappe, while Real Madrid's Marc Cucurella repeatedly grabbed the shirt of 19-year-old winger Lamine Yamal.

Anthony Gordon, playing in his first Clasico since joining Barcelona from Newcastle, back-heeled the ball to Raphinha, who fired narrowly wide as Barcelona threatened.

The hosts suffered a setback when young defender Xavi Espart suffered an injury and needed to be replaced by Alejandro Balde before the half-hour mark.

Andriy Lunin, playing in goal for Madrid after Thibaut Courtois withdrew from the squad with the flu, saved at his near post from Gordon before the visitors took the lead.

Mbappe scored his 10th league goal of the season after Barcelona's Gerard Martin cleared a cross directly into the Frenchman, who deflected it into the net.

Barcelona responded by creating a chance for an equalizer, but teenage forward Yamal miscued in front of goal, shooting wide from close range.

The game opened up, and Yan Diomande came close to doubling Madrid's lead before halftime, drilling into the side-netting.

Martin was effective early in the second half as he held off Jude Bellingham, who could neither beat the defender nor find a free Mbappe.

Raphinha, who had a quiet first half, equalized for Barcelona just after the hour mark.

Pedri fed the Brazilian, La Liga's top goal-scorer with 13, who fired through Bellingham's legs, and Lunin could not keep the shot out.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper made an excellent save to deny Martin at a corner as Barcelona pressed forward.

Yamal bent an effort wide with Lunin at full stretch, and Barcelona substitute Frenkie de Jong had a shot blocked by Dean Huijsen.

However, the Catalans were punished late when substitute Gabriel Jesus lost possession and Madrid raced through on goal.

Eduardo Camavinga beat Cubarsi and cut the ball back for Mbappe to tap in his second of the night into the net after Joan Garcia was drawn out of position.

It marked 100 goals since Mbappe joined Madrid from PSG in 2024.

"This is a good message today, but we can't think the season is done. Next week at Racing Santander, we have to play with the same intensity," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.