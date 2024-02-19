French forward Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid in July on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, as the Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Monday.

The 25-year-old Mbappe has been a long-standing target for the La Liga juggernauts and he informed PSG last year that he would not be extending his contract with them beyond the current season.

According to Marca, Mbappe met with PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi last week, conveying his decision in "a cordial atmosphere."

Having joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe reportedly asked PSG not to make any further contract offers as he has already committed to Real Madrid. Marca claims that the agreement between Mbappe and Real Madrid has been in place for the past two weeks.

Although there has been no official confirmation of the deal, Mbappe stated earlier in January that he had not yet decided about his future.