Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo struck to lift Real Madrid to a nervy 2-1 win at Alaves on Sunday, a result that may have spared coach Xabi Alonso amid mounting pressure.

The victory kept Madrid second in La Liga and cut Barcelona’s lead to four points, ending a poor run with just their third win in nine games across all competitions.

Spanish media reported that anything less than three points could have cost Alonso his job following Wednesday’s Champions League home defeat to Manchester City.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a superb finish, but Carlos Vicente dragged Alaves level after the break before Rodrygo sealed a much-needed win for the visitors at Mendizorroza.

“It was a tough match,” Alonso said. “We started well, took the lead, then lost some control. Alaves play with great intensity and make it hard to dominate.

“We came here to win, and we did,” he added, reiterating that he has the full backing of his players.

“We’re all together in this. One game isn’t enough to change the dynamic,” Alonso said. “Now before the winter break we have a cup game on Wednesday and a game at home in La Liga.”

Alonso was able to bring key forward Mbappe back into the lineup after he could only watch the defeat by City from the bench because of a painful knee.

The coach also handed a debut to Victor Valdepenas at left back, with Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia suspended and Ferland Mendy one of several players sidelined by injury.

Mbappe appeared to be feeling his knee and was hobbling in the opening minutes but was still the game’s most influential player.

The forward had a shot deflected wide and then fired narrowly over as Alaves sat deep and tried to keep the 15-time European champions at bay.

By the time Mbappe opened the scoring in the 25th minute, his discomfort appeared to have eased.

Released by Jude Bellingham, Mbappe drove toward goal at full speed and whipped a shot into the top right corner for his 17th league goal of the season.

England international Bellingham then blasted home from close range, but his effort was ruled out for handball.

Alaves pushed forward before halftime and almost drew level. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a fine save with his head to deny Pablo Ibanez from close range.

Tight battle

Los Blancos were dangerous again soon after the interval, with Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera saving well from Mbappe and then Vinicius Junior.

The visitors paid for those missed chances when Vicente equalized in the 68th minute.

The forward slipped in behind Antonio Rudiger, controlled former Madrid midfielder Antonio Blanco’s chipped pass and fired past Courtois.

Eduardo Coudet’s side nearly took the lead when Vicente’s low cross from the right was nudged wide by Toni Martinez under pressure from Raul Asencio.

Instead, Madrid went back in front when Vinicius broke down the left and crossed for Rodrygo to finish from six yards.

It was the Brazilian’s second goal in two games after going 32 matches without scoring, and Alonso celebrated wildly on the sideline.

Vinicius had appeals for a penalty waved away after falling under a challenge from Nahuel Tenaglia, and Bellingham went close in stoppage time as Madrid tried to seal the result.

“I thought it was a clear penalty,” Alonso said. “Vini was going very fast, there was contact. It surprises me it didn’t go to video review.”

Third-place Villarreal’s visit to Levante was postponed because of a weather warning in the Valencia region.

Real Oviedo, in 19th place, fired coach Luis Carrion after a 4-0 loss at Sevilla.

On Saturday, defending champion Barcelona beat Osasuna 2-0 to win a seventh straight La Liga game and ensure it will lead the table into 2026, regardless of the final round of matches before the winter break.