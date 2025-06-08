Captain Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up another as France defeated hosts Germany 2-0 on Sunday to claim third place in the Nations League.

Mbappe netted his 50th international goal in his 90th appearance just before halftime, then assisted Michael Olise for the clincher in the 84th minute.

The win was a welcome rebound after Thursday’s dramatic 5-4 semifinal loss to Spain, while Germany ended their home campaign with back-to-back defeats, following a 2-1 semifinal loss to Portugal.

Florian Wirtz hit the post, the hosts had a penalty call and a goal overturned upon review, but were also wasteful, particularly early on.

The two matches highlighted that Germany lacks the squad depth of other top teams and has significant work ahead to become a major force again in big tournaments.

A much-changed France side was a constant threat on the counterattack after the break, with Marcus Thuram hitting the outside post and German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen making several key saves.

The final between titleholders and Euro 2024 champion, Spain and Portugal, is scheduled for later Sunday in Munich.