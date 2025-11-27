Kylian Mbappe delivered a dazzling four-goal masterclass on Wednesday, dragging Real Madrid past Olympiacos 4-3 in a wild Champions League clash that snapped Los Blancos’ three-match winless skid across all competitions.

Olympiacos struck first in Piraeus when Chiquinho rifled in a crisp 20-yard finish to cap a tidy buildup, but from there the night belonged to Mbappe, who surged to the top of this season’s Champions League scoring chart.

“It was very important to get back to winning ways – three matches without a win is a lot for us,” Mbappe told Movistar. “The team looks good to me. Of course, there are things to improve. At a club like Real Madrid, it’s normal that people talk.”

The France captain pulled Madrid level in the 22nd minute, slipping a cool finish through the legs of goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis after latching onto a brilliant Vinicius Junior pass that split the Olympiacos back line.

Mbappe struck again two minutes later when he planted a header low into the corner from an Arda Güler cross.

The forward completed the second-fastest Champions League hat trick ever as he ran clear and steered another effort beyond Tzolakis, his three goals coming in the space of 6 minutes, 42 seconds.

Only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, against Rangers in 2022, has scored a quicker hat trick in the competition.

Substitute Mehdi Taremi, who replaced the injured Chiquinho in the first half, hauled Olympiacos back into the match with an emphatic header past stand-in Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 52nd minute.

The Ukraine international was filling in for Thibaut Courtois, who missed the trip because of illness. Madrid were also without Dean Huijsen, with his absence adding to those of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Antonio Rüdiger in an injury-ravaged defense.

Madrid had never won away to Greek opponents in seven previous visits, but Mbappe ensured the Spanish giants put an end to that streak, turning in his fourth of the night after excellent work by Vinicius down the left.

That took Mbappe to nine goals in five Champions League matches this season, sending him three clear of Victor Osimhen at the top of the scoring chart.

“I’m very happy. It’s always a pleasure to score goals. My teammates are giving me quality passes. I’m very lucky to play in this team, with these teammates,” Mbappe said.

Ayoub El Kaabi halved the deficit with nine minutes left, but Madrid clung on to earn their fourth win in five Champions League matches, bouncing back from a loss at Liverpool in their last European outing.

“The important thing today was to break up, a little bit, the dynamic we were coming from and to get back that winning feeling,” Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said.

The record 15-time European champions moved up to fifth in the standings, with games still to come against Manchester City, Monaco and Benfica.

“We need everyone, and it’s clear that today Kylian stands out with the goals. But today it was very important to change the dynamic, and that’s why the players were celebrating,” Alonso said.