The French Ligue 1 Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Kylian Mbappe's 55 million euro ($58 million) claim against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for unpaid wages and bonuses is "unacceptable," effectively dismissing the case in favor of the club.

The dispute stems from the summer of 2024, when Mbappe, having opted not to renew his contract with PSG, instead signed with Real Madrid.

Shortly after, he filed a legal claim demanding millions of euros for unpaid salaries and bonuses.

Both the French Football Federation and the Professional Football League had initially sided with Mbappe, agreeing to the payout.

However, PSG contested the claim, taking the matter to the Paris Court of Appeals.

In response, the Parisian club has indicated that they are ready to escalate the situation to the Conciliation Committee, but they do not plan to pay the full amount claimed by Mbappe.

The club is, however, open to negotiations and mediation for a possible settlement.

PSG's official statement on the matter reads: "We are pleased with the Disciplinary Committee's decision not to impose the fine requested by the player. The committee declared the claim inadmissible, bringing an end to this prolonged process. After hearing both sides on September 11, the Professional Football League’s 18-member Legal Committee emphasized the need for continuous mediation between PSG and the player. However, as the player has completely rejected the mediation process, the Legal Committee has decided to adhere strictly to the contract he signed, disregarding any other agreements. The remaining issue, which must be addressed by the Labor Court, concerns the mutual and legal modification of the approved contract for the 2023-2024 season, which Mbappe repeatedly affirmed in January 2024 but later backed out of at the season's end."

"Should the player persist in refusing to meet his commitments and continue to drag the dispute in a manner harmful to both himself and French football, the club is fully prepared to present the case to the relevant court," the statement concluded.

In a separate legal matter, Swedish prosecutors announced the closure of a preliminary sexual harassment investigation involving Mbappe.

Senior prosecutor Marina Chirakova confirmed that there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

The investigation, which stemmed from an alleged incident during a visit to Stockholm in October, had initially identified a person reasonably suspected of rape and two instances of sexual harassment.

However, the prosecutor noted that the plaintiff no longer wished to continue with the investigation and that the evidence gathered was inadequate to justify further legal action.

Mbappe’s legal team had previously dismissed the accusations as "false."